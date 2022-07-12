As part of Kanwar Yatra prep, Moradabad to shut shops selling non-veg food on route
- Kanwar Yatra 2022: Among the many preparations, including taking measures for security and traffic, authorities in some districts have imposed restrictions on meat and alcohol-selling shops that fall on the route of the yatra.
Preparations are underway in several north Indian states ahead of the 'Kanwar Yatra' that is set to begin from July 14 during the Hindu month of Shravan.
In Uttar Pradesh, where the two-week annual pilgrimage of Shiva devotees is celebrated with fervour, district administrations have been busy making elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth journey for 'Kanwariyas' (pilgrims).
Among the many preparations, including taking measures for security and traffic, authorities in some districts have imposed restrictions on meat and alcohol-selling shops that fall on the route of the yatra.
In Moradabad, the administration has decided to keep all shops selling non-vegetarian food items on the route of the pilgrims closed. Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur spoke about the measure while elaborating on the preparations being made for the yatra.
“We've made preparations for Kanwar Yatra. Have identified spots where traffic needs to be diverted, identified patches that are to be fixed, and ensured that no untoward incident occurs due to electricity lines. Non-veg shops on route to be shut,” Mathur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Similar measures are being adopted in some other districts too. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has asked its departments to ensure that no illegal liquor or meat shops operate on the Kanwar Yatra route.
Also read | Kanwar Yatra returns: Safety meets spirituality and swag
A senior police officer said inspections are being carried out to ensure no such unauthorised facilities operate during the period.
"There is no order yet on the closure of authorised liquor shops but that could be done after government order depending on the law and order situation, which is a routine practice during the yatra," the official added.
(With agency inputs)
-
Youth’s body retrieved day after drowning in Bushi dam
Body of a 19-year-old youth was retrieved on Tuesday, a day after the Saroj drowned in Bushi dam, Lonavla. The deceased, identified as Sahil Saroj (19), is from Vile Parle, Mumbai. According to his friends, the Saroj slipped near a waterfall and fell into the dam, known as “risky” for swimming. Police personnel along with local trekkers' group reached the site for rescue. According to officials, Saroj is a student of third-year BCom.
-
Rajinder Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy And Planning Board
The Punjab government has appointed Rajinder Gupta as the chairperson of Trident Group, and vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board. Gupta, who has also served as the vice-chairperson of the Planning Board previously, has been appointed for a tenure of three years. Gupta was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 for his exemplary work in the field of trade and industry.
-
Only five test positive for swine flu, 1 death in 2022 in Pune
Pune city, this year, has reported only five positive cases for H1N1 influenza or swine flu with one death so far according to health department officials. Swine flu infection or H1N1 influenza is primarily found in pigs. Swab samples of 3,016 patients were sent for testing, out of which only five tested positive as per the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation. India reported its first case of Swine flu on May 13, 2008.
-
‘Muslim university’ row: Uttarakhand Congress seeks action against BJP leaders
A team of Congress leaders in Uttarakhand on Tuesday met director general of police Ashok Kumar, and sought DGP Kumar's direction to register an FIR against some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who have allegedly been “trying to tarnish former CM and senior leader Harish Rawat's image” by linking Rawat to a statement about setting up a 'Muslim university'. DGP Kumar assured that the matter will be looked into.
-
'Bharat Gaurav' Bengaluru-Varanasi pilgrim train next month: Karnataka minister
A 'Bharat Gaurav' pilgrimage train will run from Bengaluru to Varanasi in the last week of August, Haj and wakf minister, the religious endowment, Shashikala Jolle, said Monday. The minister said the seven-day journey - spanning 4,161 kilometres - will cover places like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, and will be available to pilgrims at discounted rates. The tour costs Rs 15,000 but the Karnataka government will give a subsidy of Rs 5,000.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics