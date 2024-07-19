Kanwar Yatra route eateries: Yogi extends directive across state

After the UP police asked all eateries, shops and food carts along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners’ names in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli, chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended the directive to all Kanwar Yatra routes across the state on Friday. Kanwariyas arrive from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra, at NH 58 Meerut road, in Ghaziabad on July 29, 2019. (HT File)

He sternly ordered that it should be ensured that names and identities of proprietors are displayed to avoid confusion among pilgrims during the Kanwar Yatra.

The directive has been criticized by opposition parties and some members of the ruling alliance, who say it targets Muslim traders.

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said a formal order is likely to be issued soon. He confirmed that the chief minister had issued this directive to ensure that participants of the procession did not get disturbed during their pilgrimage and added that the order was to be carried out on all Kanwar Yatra routes in the state.

He further said the chief minister had issued a directive to initiate action against those selling and promoting Halal-certification products. In November 2023, the state government had gone tough on Halal certification made mandatory by certain organizations for the sale of different products, including vegetarian FMCG (fast growing consumer goods) products and cosmetics products, which don’t require any Halal certification.

“The Indian Constitution allows every citizen for no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, language or other factors. But this move to force display their names on carts, eaters and shops is a direct attack on our constitution,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted on X while reacting sharply to the order.

Similarly, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) state president and MLC Ramashish Rai called the move unconstitutional and demanded to take it back. The RLD is a BJP ally.

On Thursday, after an outcry, UP police authorities had stated that displaying names of owners was a voluntary act and needed no forcible compliance. The department explained that these directives were issued to avoid confrontation between shopkeepers and kanwariyas.

The order was first issued by Muzaffarnagar police as about 240 km of the Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. Muzaffarnagar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhishek Singh had said, “An appeal was made to shopkeepers and cart owners to display their names voluntarily.”

He added, “Pilgrims often avoid eating at non-vegetarian joints and that is why these directives were issued. As pilgrims buy food from roadside eateries, the appeal was issued to avoid any confusion, so that no allegations and counter-allegations could be made, and no law-and-order situation arose later.”

Kanwariyas are the followers of Lord Shiva and undertake an annual pilgrimage to fetch Ganga water in pitchers hung from poles (Kanwars) and offer it to the deity at various shrines. This year, the yatra will begin on July 22 with the onset of the Hindu holy month of Shravan or Saawan and continue till August 2.

The idea was first endorsed by UP minister and Muzaffarnagar MLA Kapil Dev Agarwal during a review meeting of the Kanwar Yatra last week. Agarwal said there were instances of non-vegetarian food being sold in restaurants that were named after Hindu deities. He said he had nothing against those selling meat and eggs, but they should not mislead people.

Earlier, the move was also criticized by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati who stated that it could disturb communal harmony in the state. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the judiciary take suo motu cognizance of the matter and ensure action after carrying out a detailed probe into the state government’s intentions.

Criticising the directive, Communist Party of India, (Marxist-Leninist) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav , in a statement issued on Friday, said such a directive is damaging to communal harmony, divisive, untouchability-oriented and unconstitutional. He demanded its withdrawal with immediate effect.

He said that under the guise of Kanwar Yatra, the BJP government is doing politics of polarization, and the purpose of the order is to target the minority community.

Party units have been asked to protest in the districts by burning copies of the order, he said.

On the other hand, State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Social organisations of western Uttar Pradesh have complained that restaurant owners and street vendors hide their real identity and use fake names. Kanwariyas follow some rituals to maintain sanctity during the entire Kanwar Yatra. They prefer eating in outlets that are neat and clean and offer pure vegetarian food.”

“In the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, it is specified that the licence holder will display the licence and the name of the proprietor in his outlet. The same is the case in the Street Vendors Act 2014.”

“The controversy behind the state government’s directive is politically motivated,” he added.