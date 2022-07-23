Kanwarias damage police post in Meerut, block NH 58 over desecrated kanwars
Angry Kanwarias surrounded a police post and blocked National Highway (NH) 58 after a few kanwars were allegedly desecrated by a Muslim man on Saturday evening.
The man was taken into custody by the cops and taken to a nearby police post.
Angry Kanwarias then blocked the NH58 and gathered outside the police post. The crowd then damaged the post and a car on its premises, demanding that the police hand over the accused to them.
Kankerkhera police station SHO SK Saxena claimed that the situation was under control, and a team was sent to bring fresh Gangajal from Haridwar to replace the desecrated Kanwars.
“We have taken a 19-year-old man identified as Rizwan into custody, and an FIR will be registered against him after investigations,” the SHO said. The SHO explained that Rizwan had been eating food in a roadside camp for the past two days. On Saturday, he visited the camp again, and while eating found some stones in his kheer. SHO said as per Kanwarias, Rizwan allegedly spitted the kheer on a few of the kanwars kept near the camp. The situation turned ugly when the Kanwarias realised that the man was a Muslim. The Kanwarias started thrashing Rizwan, who was rescued by the cops on duty. The cops managed to take Rizwan inside the nearby police chowki.
Kanwarias blocked NH 58, and soon a crowd gathered outside the police station demanding that the cops’ hand over the accused. The crowd then went on a rampage damaging the police post and a car parked on its premises.
Senior police officials, including SSP Rohit Kumar Sajwan, also reached the spot, and additional force was called to bring the situation under control. The police somehow managed to calm the Kanwarias, and a team was sent to bring fresh Gangajal to replace the desecrated kanwars.
Police official killed in road accident near Bhosari
A Pimpri Chinchwad police personnel was killed in a road accident at Pune –Nashik highway near Bhosari on Friday night at around 1:30 am. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Akhade. He was heading towards Chakan from Nashik Phata in his personal car on Friday night. Bhosari police has registered an accidental death case and further investigation is going on.
HC dashes hopes of PCS officer appointed without graduation degree
The Punjab and Haryana high court has denied any relief to Punjab Civil Services officer Raman Kumar Kochhar, whose appointment was cancelled by the state government in 2020. The high court (HC) bench of justices MS Ramachandra Rao and HS Madaan upheld the decision of a single-judge bench that had ruled Kochhar did not possess the qualification of graduation for being considered for appointment to the post in the PCS (executive branch).
Man falls for fake PMC customer care trap, duped of Rs1.41 lakh
A Mohammadwadi resident was allegedly duped of Rs1,41,000 after heKharatalled a fake Pune Municipal Corporation customer care number listed on the internet. The victim, Mahadev alias Madhav Kharat (44), filed a complaint with Kondhwa police station and an FIR was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (c), (d) of the Information Technology Act on Friday night.
Pune police arrest man involved in five house break-ins
The Pune police on Friday arrested a a habitual offender from Kondhwa who is allegedly involved in five house break-ins in the last few months. The police have also recovered stolen goods, including jewellery worth over ₹1 lakh The accused, Amir Azmin Khan (20), resident of Talab Masjid, Kondhwa was nabbed after the police received a tip-off from an informer on Thursday.
IIT-BHU, DRL-DRDO to work jointly on medical, technical needs of security forces
BHU director prof Pramod Kumar Jain said the institute in association with the Defence Research Laboratory (DRL-DRDO), Tezpur Assam will work together in solving the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces. “This MoU will give a much-needed platform to work together to solve the unmet technical and medical needs of the security forces in the field, cross-pollination of ideas to nurture new technologies and their adoption and dissemination for wider benefits of security forces at large,” Jain said. He further said, “One of the key components is continuous education of security officers to keep them abreast of the latest in research and technologies relevant to the security needs.” DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in addressing the different scientific problems to find innovative solutions. The institute will provide cooperation and consultancy, duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development.
