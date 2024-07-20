Kanwariyas vandalise dhaba over garlic-onion food

MEERUT: Agitated over being served food containing garlic and onion, a group of kanwariyas created a ruckus and vandalised a dhaba on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday evening. The vandalised Tau Hokke’s dhaba on Delhi-Dehradun highway. (Sourced)

Muzaffarnagar’s SP City, Satyanarayan Prajapati, said, “On Friday evening, a group of kanwariyas were moving towards Ghaziabad after carrying Gangajal from Haridwar. They took a pit stop for food at Tau Hokke’s dhaba under Chhapar police station. They ordered food without onion and garlic, but due to some confusion by the dhaba staff, food cooked with onion and garlic was served to them.”

“Angry kanwariyas then vandalised the dhaba. The police reached the spot and pacified the Kanwariyas to restore peace,” he added.

Appealing to the kanwariyas not to take the law into their own hands in such situations, the SP said, “If there is any confusion, do not take the law into your own hands. Inform the administration, and appropriate action will be taken against the wrongdoers.”