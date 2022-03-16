Karnataka HC verdict disappointing, say clerics and activists in UP

LUCKNOW/BAHRAICH Clerics and activists in Uttar Pradesh termed the Karnataka high court’s decision of upholding the ban against hijab in educational institutions as “disappointing” and said the judgment should be challenged in the Supreme Court.

“Being a court’s verdict, we welcome, it but at the same time we found the judgment disappointing,” stated Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary, All-India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board (AISMB). “When hijab is an issue, then why are not the boys and hooligans who were trying to bully the school girl in hijab an issue? I think hooliganism is a bigger issue than hijab,” said the cleric.

Another cleric, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah, Lucknow too found the judgment “disappointing” and said: “Muslim organizations should stand together, draw a legal opinion and challenge the order in the Supreme Court.”

The maulana said he opposed the line saying that “hijab is not an essential part of Islam”. “In Quran too, there is a mention of hijab and it is an integral part of Islam. Of course, one cannot be forced to wear hijab but one cannot be stopped from wearing it also,” he added.

Shaista Amber, social activist and president All-India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB), also registered her protest against the judgment, saying: “Wearing hijab is a religious right and one cannot be stopped for the same. It’s the same way a Sikh carries a turban or a nun wears a religious habit,” she said.

“The court’s observation on the issue is disappointing. The existence of hijab in Islam is since its inception. And no one has right to tell girls what to wear and what not to wear,” stated Nasir Quraishi, media coordinator, Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat in Bareilly.

Convenor of Zakaat Foundation of India (Bahraich unit), Shafat Ali, said the court’s decision was against Shariat (Islamic practice).

“All Muslims in India do not agree with the verdict and that is why most of the Muslim organizations like Jamat-e-Islami and girl students who have filed petition in Karnataka high court will also file petitions in the Supreme Court against the decision,” said Ali.

“The Constitution has given us the right to practice our faith, wear clothes of our choice and have the food we like,” he opined.

On being asked that the court gave its verdict for following dress code in an educational institute and didn’t restrict anyone to wear hijab out of the school, Khan said: “A student is bound to follow dress code of a school/college, whether it is a skirt or shalwar. But if someone wants to cover the head along with following the dress code, I don’t think there is any problem or violation of dress code.”