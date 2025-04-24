Kasganj gang-rape: Police file chargesheet within 11 days

The Kasganj police have filed a chargesheet within 11 days of registering an FIR for gang-rape with a minor girl in the presence of her fiancé, an official statement said. The case was registered at the Kasganj Kotwali police station on April 12, and the chargesheet was filed on Wednesday (April 23) against 14 accused, who have been arrested and sent to jail, the statement said. The case was registered at the Kasganj Kotwali police station on April 12 . (Stock)

In a press statement issued by the Kasganj police on behalf of SP Ankita Sharma and ASP Rajesh Kumar Bharti, it was stated that the case registered on April 12 was taken up with all seriousness and sensitivity, and all the 14 accused were arrested and jailed. “The investigation was completed with urgency and after collecting adequate evidence against the accused, the chargesheet has been submitted within 11 days of registering the case. Effective measures will be taken to ensure speedy trial in the court of law,” said the statement.

The case was registered at the Kasganj Kotwali police station on April 12 under sections 70(2) (gangrape), 308(5) (extortion), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused were also booked under the POCSO Act.

As per reports, the teenage girl and her fiancé were sitting near Hazara Canal when they were attacked on April 10. The girl was allegedly gang-raped and her fiancé was assaulted, threatened, and robbed of cash and valuables. The main accused, Brajesh aka Block Pramukh aka Daroga, was arrested during a police encounter near Dholna Canal in Hathras on April 18.