Hate crime in Kasganj: Teen girl burnt alive after she elopes with boy

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly murdered and her body cremated by family members in an apparent hate crime after she eloped with a 16-year-old boy from village Nagla Dhaki in Kasganj district. Police doused the funeral pyre on Sunday early morning and recovered the remains, sending them for post-mortem examination while launching a manhunt for the absconding accused. Representational image (Sourced)

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of Aligarh Range, Prabhakar Chaudhary, said the body remains have been sent for post-mortem examination and police are searching for the absconding family members.

“No one has come forward to register a case. Police will register the case based on the post-mortem report. Only ashes were recovered, so DNA samples are being preserved for investigation,” Chaudhary said.

“All family members believed to be involved have absconded, but a few have been detained for questioning. The boy is in contact with police and is being provided security due to threats,” he added.

Chaudhary confirmed it was an alleged hate crime involving two minors. Teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused.

Additional SP Sushil Kumar said the teenagers had left the village two days earlier but were traced and brought back by the girl’s family. The boy and girl, who lived in nearby houses, were in a relationship despite family objections. “The boy escaped but the girl was allegedly killed. Her body was placed for cremation on Saturday night. Police learned about it on Sunday morning,” Kumar said. “Information was received on the police response vehicle (PRV) that a dead body of a girl was being burnt. Police reached the village on Sunday, doused the funeral pyre and recovered whatever remains were there.”

Locals said both belonged to the same caste and had been in a relationship for two years. They left on January 9, reached Agra and stayed overnight before being traced on Saturday.

Both were allegedly beaten in the village before the boy managed to escape. He is now in contact with the Kasganj police.