Kashmiri doc held in UP for ‘links’ to JeM propaganda in Srinagar

The accused, Dr Adeel Ahmad, 31, MD (General Medicine), from J&K’s Anantnag district, was employed recently as a medicine specialist at a reputed private hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur. Officials said he was taken into custody on Thursday night after a coordinated raid by the Srinagar Police, assisted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and local law enforcement sleuths.

According to ASP (city) Vyom Bindal, Ahmad was arrested in connection with a case registered recently in Srinagar, where posters promoting Jaish-e-Mohammed and carrying pro-terror messages had appeared across multiple locations. “He was taken into custody by the Srinagar Police on Thursday in connection with a case registered there,” he said.

CCTV footage from various areas in Srinagar had captured a man pasting the posters, later identified as Ahmad. Based on technical surveillance, the J&K Police traced his location to Saharanpur, prompting the swift operation, said officials.

Before executing the arrest, the police team met SSP (Saharanpur) Ashish Tiwari and completed all legal formalities. “The Srinagar Police coordinated with us and fulfilled all legal procedures before taking the accused with them,” Tiwari said.

Following the arrest, Ahmad was produced before a local court, which granted transit remand to the Srinagar Police, allowing his transfer for further interrogation in J&K. Officials said the doctor had earlier worked at another private hospital on Delhi Road before joining the Ambala Road facility. Sources revealed that Ahmad had married a fellow doctor barely a month ago.

Authorities have since intensified scrutiny of individuals from J&K working in private nursing homes and hospitals across Saharanpur. “The local intelligence unit has been alerted to verify their antecedents,” Bindal added.

The case has sent shockwaves through Saharanpur’s medical fraternity, where several doctors from other states - including J&K - are currently employed. A senior police official said investigations are on to determine whether Ahmad acted alone or was part of a larger network engaged in disseminating JeM propaganda in the Valley.