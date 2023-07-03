Reliving the kathak dreams

The kathak ballet staged in the city after a month-long workshop organised by Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy and Kathak Kendra saw an interesting mix of performers. Kathak presentation held at Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy recently.

The youngest performer was four-year-old Kamakshi Pandey whereas the senior most was 67-year-old Sunita Raman who performed with her daughter. Another performer Priyam teamed up with her younger sister. A total of 130 participants performed in 10 rounds and were hugely encouraged by the audience which comprised dance lovers and relatives of the participants.

Students performing at UPSNA

Raman who performed with her daughter Pooja (45), a government official, says, “Last year I rediscovered my love for kathak and participated in a workshop. This year too we mother-daughter performed on a thumri.”

Kathak expert and trainer Shruti Sharma informs, “Many say that classical art is dying but seeing their enthusiasm and the interest in learning the traditional art is really heartening. From kids to senior citizens, mother-daughter and sisters dancing together was a fulfilling experience for us. Interestingly, there were 10 males across categories participants as well.” She trained the participants along with Neeta Joshi and Manju Malkani.

Mother-daughter Preeti & Vrinda Dwivedi

Priyam Yadav, class XII student from Kendriya Vidyalaya participated with her younger sister Satakshi (class VII). “We both are pursuing kathak courses from Bhatkhande Vidyapeeth. For last seven years we have been participating in summer workshop and every time it’s a great learning experience.” They performed ‘paramparik’ dance and Lord Krishna episode. Dr Ragini Sehgal Sethi, a dentist, tells, “I have been a hobby dancer in school and college. I was always fond of kathak and after five year (2018), I decided to take out time to follow my hobby.”

Housewife Preeti Dwivedi performed with her daughter Vrinda. “It’s second time I have participated in a workshop...It was great experience as I was on the stage after a long time. It was wonderful to see so much progression in Vrinda under the guidance of guru Shruti.”

Sunita Raman (67) and daughter Pooja

The highlight of the event was dhwaj geet Hey Bharat Bhu Ke Maan Pravar that has been penned by chief guest of the event and Special Secretary (Culture) Amarnath Upadhyay and Ragini Upadhyay. The event opened with Krishna stuti, followed by Saraswati vandana, traditional performances, dance ballet Meghranjani and concluded with performance on thumri Aaoge jab tum sajna. The special guest was on the occasion was GST Commissioner Rahul Rajput. The event was conceptualised by UPSNA director Tarun Raj.

