Kathak Dyodhi to open in Lucknow next month after undergoing renovation

Come August, the mecca of kathak dancers in the city, Kalka Bindadin Maharaj ki Dyodhi, is all set to open after a major renovation. Previously the house of kathak exponents, including Kalka Maharaj, Bindadin Maharaj, Lacchu Maharaj and Birju Maharaj, was converted into a museum in 2016. The museum was first opened on the birthday of Pandit Birju Maharaj. The Dyodhi under renovation in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Director state museum, Srishti Dhaon, said that the museum is being renovated at a cost of ₹16.65 lakh, and once completed, it will offer an essence of Awadh’s rich culture and heritage to the visitors.

“As part of the renovation one wall of the museum which had dilapidated over time was rebuilt. Besides, lights are being installed in the showcases in the room next to Pandit Birju Maharaj’s room. As soon as one enters the courtyard, they will see decorative motifs renovated and re-painted on either side of the door,” Dhaon said.

She said that the showcase in which the costumes of kathak exponents like - Acchan Maharaj and Birju Maharaj have been exhibited is also being renovated.

“We are also decorating the kitchen and Puja room by installing mirrors and lights. Besides, murals related to kathak are being decorated in the courtyard and the story of kathak is being painted on the outer walls of the house. The main room of the Dyodhi which was used to impart kathak training by all the gurus is decorated with wallpapers while air conditioners are also being installed in the main room. The work will be completed by August,” Dhaon added

Pandit Ram Mohan Maharaj who is currently representing the Dyodhi, said that it was in the kitchen that Birju Maharaj’s mother Mahadei introduced him to the kathak tradition of the Gharana.