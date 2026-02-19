KCF operative held in joint ATS Noida police operation after 31 years on the run

A fugitive operative of the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), who had been evading law enforcement for nearly 31 years, was arrested in a joint operation by the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate teams on Wednesday, senior UP ATS officials said in a press note shared with the media on Thursday. KCF operative Sukhwinder Singh (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Dayal Singh alias Rakesh Sharma alias Chhinda, 63, a native of Kapurthala district in Punjab, was apprehended on Wednesday, following sustained technical and field surveillance.

According to the official press note, the ATS Noida unit received intelligence inputs about the presence of the accused, a former active KCF member wanted in multiple serious criminal cases. Investigations revealed that he resided in SAS Nagar (Mohali), Punjab, while maintaining links with his native Kapurthala district.

Sukhwinder Singh was originally arrested in 1993 in connection with a criminal case under Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act at Sector-20 police station, Gautam Buddh Nagar. Police recovered an AK-56 rifle and 121 live cartridges from his possession. He was sent to judicial custody on April 18, 1993.

The trial court granted him bail on December 9, 1993. However, he absconded after August 16, 1995, and failed to appear before the court. Since then, he has remained a proclaimed offender. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Apart from the Arms Act case, the accused has a long criminal record with eight criminal cases dating back to the 1980s and early 1990s. These include a 1992 case under Section 302 IPC registered at City Kotwali police station, Kapurthala, Punjab; multiple cases under the Public Gambling Act and other IPC sections in Kapurthala and Phagwara, a 1984 murder case under Section 302 IPC registered at Police Station No. 4, Jalandhar, Punjab and a 1985 case involving Sections 307, 353, 186 and 34 IPC registered at Sadar police station, Phagwara, Punjab.

The accused will be produced before the court regarding the pending Arms Act case, and further legal proceedings are underway. The arrest is seen as a significant development in pursuing long-pending terror-related cases linked to extremist organisations active during Punjab’s militancy period.