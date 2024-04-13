Keep pace with time to achieve success: PVC awardee

Time is the most precious thing in life and one who keeps pace with time achieves success, said Yogendra Singh Yadav, the youngest Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee. He expressed these views as chief guest during the Founder’s Day function organised by United Group of Institutions (UGI) in memory of the late Shiv Ram Das Gulati at UIT Campus, Naini, on Saturday. Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav (Centre) being welcomed at UGI in Prayagraj on April 13 (HT photo)

Yadav, who displayed indomitable courage during the 1999 Kargil war, was given India’s highest gallantry award when he was just 19. Addressing students and teachers of various schools of Prayagraj, he said purpose, passion and performance are very important to achieve success. Yadav also motivated students to not give up in difficult situations.

The chief guest also appreciated the efforts being made by United Group for social and educational uplift of war widows and meritorious students. Yadav also narrated to the audience some stories of indomitable bravery and courage related to the Kargil conflict. He shared the difficult situations soldiers had to face and how huge sacrifices they made.

Earlier, the function kicked-off with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the distinguished guests followed by spiritual dance performances by students. Chairman, United Group, GG Gulati and vice-chairman Satpal Gulati welcomed the chief guest.

The United Group chairman said they were continuously striving to realise the dreams of its visionary founder. On the occasion, 15 “Veer Naris” were felicitated for the sacrifices they made for the nation. Besides, meritorious students, principals and teachers of 55 schools and colleges from across Prayagraj were also feted for their feats in the field of academics. Students of UGI also presented some mesmerising cultural performances on the occasion.

“Meet Bros” regale audience

A spectacular musical programme of famous Indian musical duo Meet Bros organised in the evening was another special attraction of the Founder’s Day celebrations. The live show of the duo saw a mesmerising performance leaving the audience spellbound. With their infectious energy, electrifying beats and soulful melodies, they captivated the guests.