Keep upgrading skills to face emerging challenges: MLA advises students

LUCKNOW BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh, on Friday advised students to continuously upgrade themselves to face emerging challenges. BJP MLA, Rajeshwar Singh, at the TMS Millennia & Business Unplugged event held at The Millennium School, South City, Rae Bareli Road in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries rapidly. According to global studies, by 2030, over 70% of today’s jobs may cease to exist. Your biggest challenge will be to continuously upgrade your skills and adapt,” said Singh, addressing the audience.

He was the chief guest at the TMS Millennia & Business Unplugged event held at The Millennium School, South City, Rae Bareli Road in the state capital. In a generous gesture towards promoting digital empowerment, the MLA donated five laptops to meritorious students of the school.

Singh highlighted the turbulent global scenario, referencing the ongoing wars around the world, especially the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where over $300 billion has been spent, more than 1.5 lakh lives lost and over 10 million people displaced.

“Seeing your faces today, I am confident, the future of India is incredibly bright,” he told students.

The MLA appreciated platforms like TMS and Business Unplugged for nurturing creativity, innovation and skills among students, calling them a blessed generation.

Singh reflected on India’s journey from Colonial oppression to becoming the world’s 4th largest economy, crediting the sacrifices of past generations and the resilience of Indian families.

“Now, it is your responsibility to carry India forward. Health and environment are major challenges for your generation. Every year, over 6 million Indians die due to non-communicable and lifestyle-related diseases. Sustainable and green development is the only way forward,” he said.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to youth development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh urged students to be vigilant in the age of misinformation, fake news and deepfakes, reminding them that: “By 2050, machines may become more intelligent than human beings. It is essential to master technology and not become a victim of it.”

Prominent among those present on the occasion included chairman of the institute, Shantanu Prakash, principal Manjulika Goswami, headmistress Priyanka Bhandari, coordinator Akanksha Sharma, admin manager Sachin Dubey, BJP leaders Shankari Singh and Tejpal Sial, among others.