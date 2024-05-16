Kejriwal, Akhilesh to hold joint press conference today

LUCKNOW: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday. The two leaders will then address a joint press conference at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow. This will be Kejriwal’s first visit to Uttar Pradesh since his release from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10. Aam Aadmi Party workers welcoming Delhi Chief Minister and party convenerArvind Kejriwal at Amausi airport in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)

Kejriwal’s visit come as the INDIA bloc intensifies its campaign against the ruling NDA. AAP UP convener Sanjay Singh will also be present with Kejriwal. The Akhilesh-Kejriwal joint press conference follows a joint press conference by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Kejriwal was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail on May 10, 50 days after being incarcerated on corruption charges linked to the alleged liquor policy scam, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail until June 1. He was sent to jail on March 21, just days after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections notification. Since his release, the Delhi CM has begun campaigning for AAP and the INDIA bloc.