Jeeva murder case: Police custody ends; accused ‘reluctant’ to answer questions about case

The three-day police custody of Vijay Yadav alias Anand Yadav, the key accused in the gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ murder case, ended on Saturday evening. Yadav, 26, was then sent back to the Lucknow district jail. Vijay Yadav

Even though the investigators threw at him a number of questions regarding the case, they, however, couldn’t extract much information from Yadav as the latter was reluctant to answer questions about the murder, it was learnt.

A senior police official privy to the development stated that Yadav didn’t give any clear answer to the questions about the person who allegedly hired him to eliminate Jeeva. Yadav, however, confessed to have accepted the contract for ₹20 lakh, out of which he received a measly ₹8,000 as an advance, the official said.

The senior police official added that Yadav claimed to have ‘single-handedly’ executed the murder, and no other person was present on the court premises for his assistance. He, however, added that the accused could be trying to mislead the police.

Yadav allegedly shot dead Jeeva in the court of the SC/ST judge in Lucknow.

The Lucknow police had sought a court’s permission for Yadav’s custody to interrogate him further in connection with the murder case.