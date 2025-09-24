Key accused in ₹7-cr robbery at Hooghly jewellery shop held in UP

LUCKNOW A key accused in a daylight robbery of over ₹7 crore at a jewellery shop in West Bengal’s Hooghly district was arrested along with his aide from UP’s Azamgarh by the Special Task Force (UP STF) on Tuesday, police officials stated in a release on Wednesday. An STF official informed that Behada was involved in the robbery at Sohan Gold and Diamonds on TN Mukherjee Road in Hooghly on August 3, 2025. (Pic for representation)

Jaunpur resident Adarsh Singh Behada and his aide Suraj Seth of Varanasi were arrested from near Gambhirpur toll plaza of Azamgarh. The police recovered ₹20 lakh, 15 diamond rings, a gold ring, a diamond necklace and a motorcycle purchased from the looted amount from the arrested accused. The recovery was worth over ₹1 crore, according to officials.

“Adarsh Singh Behada, a habitual offender, has committed several heinous crimes like robbery, dacoity and attempted murder. He was hiding in a rented room near Hyderabad Gate under Lanka police station during which he befriended Bittu, a resident of Vaishali (Bihar) and Vinod Rai of Patna (Bihar), who are prime accused in the robbery,” he said.

“These individuals planned a dacoity in a big jewellery shop. Bittu and Vinod Rai contacted Behada and informed him that they had scouted a big shop in West Bengal for loot,” added the official.

On August 2, Behada reached Kolkata by bus. Bittu picked him up from the bus station and took him to his house, where other gang members were also present. Bittu provided them with firearms and two stolen motorcycles. On August 3, six members of the gang reached the Sohan jewellery shop. One person was keeping a watch outside while five others entered the shop and, at gunpoint, gathered everyone inside the shop and looted jewellery after beating them up, he added.

After leaving the motorcycles behind, they reached Ranchi in a car with the looted goods. From Ranchi, they booked another car and reached Varanasi. Two days later, Adarsh Singh Behada returned to his village with the looted goods. A few days later, Bittu came and distributed the looted jewelry. Behada gave some of the looted jewellery to Suraj Seth and another aide Surjeet to sell it out and the duo gave them around ₹65,00,000 after selling the valuables, said the official.