Key BSP, BAMCEF meet tomorrow ahead of Maya b’day

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will celebrate the 67th birthday of the party chief Mayawati as Jankalyankari Diwas on January 15.

The BSP chief has called a meeting of the party leaders and office bearers including divisional coordinators, sector coordintors, district presidents, city presidents and All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) on December 30. The meeting will be held at the party’s state unit office in Mall Avenue, Lucknow.

In the meeting, party leaders and others would discuss programmes to be organised by the party across the state on Mayawati’s birthday.

The BSP chief will also review the preparations for the urban local bodies election, to be held in 2023 and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

BSP leaders said that Mayawati is also likely to give direction to the party leaders over the party plan to launch movement over the OBC reservation issue in the urban local bodies’ election. The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday had quashed the December 5 Uttar Pradesh government order proposing reservations for other backward classes (OBC) in the civic polls. “The court order exposes the anti- OBC and anti-reservation mentality of the BJP government,” Mayawati tweeted.

After Mayawati became chief minister in 2007, her birthday was celebrated in a grand manner. On January 15, 2009 (her birthday), display of opulence was quite palpable as the city was draped in blue, a massive dais was set up on the ground near the CM’s residence and BSP supporters, majority of them being Dalits, were brought from all over U.P. as well as neighbouring states to participate in the programme.

Over the years the BSP MPs, MLAs and workers have been donating fund in the party coffer on Mayawati’s birthday. The fund-raising drive is termed as ‘arthik sahyog’ (economic cooperation) by the BSP.

After losing power in 2012 assembly election, the BSP had been celebrating birthday of Mayawati as ‘Jankalyankari Diwas’. “The party leaders assist the needy, poor and the handicapped. They also visit Dalit hamlets and hospitals and distribute fruit and blankets among the poor.

After Covid pandemic the BSP began celebrating Mayawati’s birthday in simple manner in 2020 and 2021. In 2022 too, the birtday celebrations were curtailed due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the 2022 assembly election in U.P.

Mayawati is likely to release the 18th edition of travelogue penned by her- A Travelogue of my Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement as well as a missionary calendar of the party, said a BSP leader.