Key RSS meeting begins in Vrindavan: Bangladesh attacks, Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on agenda

The All India Central Executive Committee meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan on Monday. Recent attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and other issues were among the topics of discussion at the closed-door meeting chaired by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that will continue until January 7. This will be followed by another two-day meeting, concluding on January 9. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who arrived in Vrindavan on Sunday morning, inaugurated the first session of the meeting on Monday. (FILE PHOTO)

The meeting of central office-bearers will focus on strategies to connect with a larger number of people across the country as the organisation celebrates its centenary, educating them about the Sangh’s principles and fostering a sense of harmony among the people through village-level meetings, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions will also cover the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the situation in West Bengal, migration in various states, and developing a framework to address it. A thorough discussion on organisational matters will also take place.

Bhagwat, who arrived in Vrindavan on Sunday morning,inaugurated the first session of the meeting on Monday morning. The meeting then commenced in the presence of approximately 50 key office-bearers.

Bhagwat was joined by RSS sarkaryawah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale. There was no official statement about the day’s proceedings on Monday. A tight security cordon has been thrown around Keshav Dham.

Besides Bhagwat and Hosabale, those present at the meeting are joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal, Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ramdutt Chakradhar, Atul Limaye, and Alok Kumar, along with All India public relations head Ramlal, All India publicity head Sunil Ambekar, and other office-bearers.

Earlier, the session began after garlanding a portrait of Bharat Mata.

Founded in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925, the RSS completed its 100 years on Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) last year.

The RSS has been focussing on enhancing the reach of the Sangh, which, according to leaders, could be done by increasing the number of ‘shakhas’ or units beside stressing on ‘Panch Parivartan’ laying stress on social harmony while motivating the volunteers to reach out to every household.