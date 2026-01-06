KGMU conversion case: Parents of accused doc held for their key role in matter, say police

Parents of the resident doctor of King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, who has been accused of sexually exploiting a colleague and pressuring her for religious conversion for marriage, were arrested from a rented flat in Thakurganj area of Lucknow on Monday, police said. The parents of the accused were arrested from a rented flat in Thakurganj area of Lucknow on January 6. (For Representation)

DCP, west zone, Vishwajeet Srivastava said Salimuddin, 70, and his wife Khateeja, 67, parents of the accused doctor, Rameezuddin, 38, played a key role in conversion and miscarriage of two women medical students, one at KGMU and the other at Agra medical college.

“Both the survivors have given written testimonies in the presence of a magistrate that they were forcibly converted, sexually exploited, and subjected to miscarriage not only by the doctor but also by his parents,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

Initially, the police announced a reward of ₹25,000 on the arrest of the doctor, which was increased to ₹50,000 on Monday. On December 23, 2025, the survivor submitted a written complaint at Chowk police station, alleging that a senior doctor established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and later forced her to terminate her pregnancy. She also alleged that the doctor also pressured her for religious conversion.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under sections of rape, miscarriage, marriage by deceit under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3/5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Another medical student from Agra also accused the doctor of sexual assault, conversion, and miscarriage. Police said the involvement of family members of the accused in the crime surfaced during investigation.

According to police sources, on December 23, 2025, the victim, a medical student at KGMU pathology department, submitted a complaint against the accused and her senior Rameezuddin Nayak alias Rameez.