 KGMU doctors save man who fell onto iron rod - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KGMU doctors save man who fell onto iron rod

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 28, 2024 08:01 PM IST

The trauma surgery team and the anesthesia team, managed the patient. The foreign body was removed, and the wound was repaired.

Doctors at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow saved the life of a 37-year-old man who sustained severe chest injuries as he fell onto an iron rod.

The KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

“The patient, Ramkishore, was referred from the district hospital Unnao and presented to our facility four hours after injury on June 25. He sustained an impalement injury with a metallic rod lodged in the left axilla (region under the shoulder joint where the arm connects to the shoulder) and shoulder region following a fall from a height onto the rod in Unnao,” said Prof Samir Misra, senior faculty member, trauma surgery department.

“The patient is now stable and plan for discharge is underway,” he said.

The trauma surgery team, with assistance from the anesthesia team, managed the patient. The foreign body was removed, and the wound was primarily repaired with a suction drain.

The operating surgeons included Prof Samir Misra, Dr Narendra Kumar, Dr Akanksha, Dr Anjana, Dr Aman, and Dr Vishal.

He said that the injury, being severe in nature and close to vital organs including the heart, had to be attended to immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / KGMU doctors save man who fell onto iron rod
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On