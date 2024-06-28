KGMU doctors save man who fell onto iron rod

Doctors at the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow saved the life of a 37-year-old man who sustained severe chest injuries as he fell onto an iron rod. The KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

“The patient, Ramkishore, was referred from the district hospital Unnao and presented to our facility four hours after injury on June 25. He sustained an impalement injury with a metallic rod lodged in the left axilla (region under the shoulder joint where the arm connects to the shoulder) and shoulder region following a fall from a height onto the rod in Unnao,” said Prof Samir Misra, senior faculty member, trauma surgery department.

“The patient is now stable and plan for discharge is underway,” he said.

The trauma surgery team, with assistance from the anesthesia team, managed the patient. The foreign body was removed, and the wound was primarily repaired with a suction drain.

The operating surgeons included Prof Samir Misra, Dr Narendra Kumar, Dr Akanksha, Dr Anjana, Dr Aman, and Dr Vishal.

He said that the injury, being severe in nature and close to vital organs including the heart, had to be attended to immediately.