KGMU faces space crunch in building resident docs’ toilets

King George's Medical University (KGMU) is facing challenges in constructing restrooms and toilets for resident doctors due to space constraints in several departments. While 67 restrooms, 40 toilets, and 25 common rooms have been added to the campus as a result of the demands made by the resident doctors (UPRDA), these account for only half of the planned facilities, leaving many doctors, especially women, without proper provisions. The demand for separate restrooms and toilets for resident doctors was among the key issues raised by the UPRDA following the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata in August 2024.

“Engineers are being consulted to figure out how to accommodate the space for washrooms and toilets in these already crowded spaces,” said a KGMU spokesperson.

Despite progress, construction remains stalled in certain departments due to space limitations. Some departments have toilets for male doctors, but corresponding facilities for female doctors are yet to be built. Among the affected departments are radiotherapy, ENT, emergency medicine, transfusion medicine, dental, paediatric orthopaedics, and surgical gastroenterology.

The shortage of restrooms and toilets is more acute for female doctors. While departments like paediatric orthopaedics and surgical gastroenterology have provisions for male doctors, similar facilities for female doctors are still pending. “The initiative was to create separate restrooms and toilets for male and female resident doctors, distinct from those used by other hospital employees,” said Dr KK Singh, head of KGMU’s media cell.

Vice chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand assured that the institute remains committed to fostering an inclusive work environment while addressing the personal and professional needs of female doctors. However, finding space for these facilities in already crowded departments remains a major hurdle.

With approximately 1,000 resident doctors and over 4,200 beds, KGMU sees a daily footfall of around 8,000 patients. The hospital records 560-570 new admissions daily from the outpatient department (OPD) and has a surgery waiting list extending up to two to four weeks, the spokesperson informed. The increasing patient load adds to the urgency of completing these essential facilities for resident doctors.