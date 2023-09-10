KGMU likely to get second campus in Balrampur district

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow is likely to get its second campus in the Balrampur district. Balrampur district is 150 km away from the state capital. The development of the campus will add 100 MBBS seats in the state that has over 3000 seats in the government sector. (HT FILE)

A team of officials from the medical education department of Uttar Pradesh and KGMU visited a 300-bed government hospital in Balrampur district where the proposed second campus of KGMU is likely to come up.

As per the officials, this hospital will be upgraded to a medical college under the supervision of experts from KGMU. At this campus, a total of 100 students will initially be given admission to the MBBS course.

“Once things materialise, the existing infrastructure will be analysed and further developed keeping in view the need of patients coming to Balrampur hospital and in accordance with the standards for the MBBS students as the national medical commission has drafted,” said a senior official of the KGMU.

Need for second campus

The proposal to start a second satellite campus of KGMU was made five years ago but it could not be materialised. The need was felt keeping in view the patient footfall from other districts.

Over 1000 patients, mostly in serious condition, come from other districts out of the daily average of 7000 patients who visit KGMU.To ensure people get timely treatment for ailments under expert guidance in their own districts second campus was planned.

A second campus in Balrampur will cater to patients from Basti, Gonda, and Siddharthnagar, as they will not have to come to Lucknow for treatment.

“With the help of tele-consultancy/telemedicine people in Balrampur will get expert opinions from doctors sitting at the medical university and they will not be required to travel, which is one key factor for delayed treatment in periphery districts in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Also, visits of senior faculty from each department will be scheduled to Balrampur to make sure the facilities develop and run as per the desired standard. Attempts will be made to develop a facility at Balrampur for all types of major surgeries for which people usually travel to Lucknow.