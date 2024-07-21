 KGMU Nurses Association demands work rule changes, warns protest - Hindustan Times
KGMU Nurses Association demands work rule changes, warns protest

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 22, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The 2022 and 2024 batches of nursing officers do not have a roster for duty timings, night off, and day off, which is creating trouble for them in managing a smooth workflow.

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Nurses Association has raised several issues with the medical university, demanding changes in work rules and threatening to protest if the issues are not resolved by July 30.

KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File)
KGMU campus in Lucknow (HT File)

The 2022 and 2024 batches of nursing officers do not have a roster for duty timings, night off, and day off, which is creating trouble for them in managing a smooth workflow. While making policies for the working of nurses, no senior nurse is included in the committee/panel, which creates trouble. This is because the working of nurses is understood by nurses, and officials from other departments making decisions for nurses do not consider the practical working problems of nurses, pointed out in a letter by the association’s president Yadunandini Singh and general secretary Jitendra Upadhaya.

“Additionally, newly appointed nurses are being posted in ICU and trauma wards. Since new nurses do not have proper training or practical knowledge, this could be risky for both the nurses and patients due to poor infection control practices. The nurses from the 2011 and 2022 batches have experience and certification for infection control. Either those nurses with certification in infection control training or having practical experience should be deployed,” said Pradip Gangwar, the patron of the association.

“We have given memorandums on several occasions in the past and held meetings with senior officials of the university, but these issues were not resolved. The lives of both patients and nurses come at risk when incorrect work rules are implemented. We need to get corrections done for the safety of both,” added Gangwar.

