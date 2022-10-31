KGMU performs 4th stem cell transplant in blood cancer patient

The fourth stem cell transplant in a patient of blood cancer (myeloma) was done successfully by doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“The patient is a 32-year-old woman from rural area in Lucknow. The transplant was autologous (done from her own body),” said Prof AK Tripathi, HoD clinical haematology who led the transplant team along with Dr SP Verma, Dr Swati Sinha, Dr Geeta Yadav, Dr Tulika Chandra, and Dr MLB Bhatt.

The woman was discharged on Monday and she will visit for follow up at regular intervals. “Blood cancer (myeloma) cannot be cured but the reoccurrence can be given a log gap with the stem cell transplant,” said Prof Tripathi.

In an autologous transplant, patient’s own stem cells are used to treat the damaged bone marrow cells.