KGMU resident docs may shun work today

Patients might face difficulty at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Monday as resident doctors are likely to abstain from work in protest against delay in NEET PG counselling
Published on Nov 29, 2021 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Patients might face difficulty at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Monday as resident doctors are likely to abstain from work in protest against delay in NEET PG counselling.

The resident doctors took out a candle march on Sunday evening to register their protest, at the KGMU main gate.

A nationwide call by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association was given for suspension of OPD from November 27.

KGMU authorities said the resident doctors had not given any notice for strike.

“Patient services will run smoothly as usual. No resident doctor has given any notice regarding strike,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson , KGMU.

The resident doctors are demanding that counselling be held immediately.

