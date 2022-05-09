KGMU sacks eight contractual workers for fraud
King George’s Medical University (KGMU) sacked eight contractual workers for selling cheap medicines and implants meant for poor patients in the open market.
According to a source at the hospital, many more involved in this scam will be exposed in the coming days as the probe reaches its final stage.
The expelled staff members are facing charges of misusing patients’ unique IDs for issuing medicines and implants that were much cheaper than those available in the open market. The medicines and implants were not given to the patients but sold to private medical shops outside the campus. The items had been brought by KGMU under the hospital revolving fund (HRF).
“The matter came to light when it was found that sale of particular items such as stoma bags was very high at one of the HRF shops on campus,” said a senior KGMU official involved in the probe.
Under the HRF, the university negotiates the rates of different medicines and implants used for patients and obtains them at the cheapest price possible. The discounts offered by companies are up to 70% on select items. Hence patients get these items at a very low cost from over a dozen HRF shops on the campus.
The fraud came to light when staff at the HRF shop in Centenary hospital was questioned about the high sale of a particular implant (stoma bag).
“The staff there didn’t cooperate with the probe and didn’t name anyone involved in the fraud. Hence, we ousted all the eight staff deployed there. The screening of documents was going on to find out the quantum of the items sold fraudulently,” said the official.
The KGMU probe committee includes Prof AA Mahdi, chairperson of the HRF, Dr HS Pahwa, Dr Anurag Rai, the store in charge of the HRF and three other faculty members.
A meeting of the probe panel has been called on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the probe and also measures that can be taken to stop such mishandling of stock for patients.
How the fraud was exposed
The staff at the counters of the HRF shop obtained the patient unique ID. The same ID was filled in the server showing that the patients or their attendants had purchased specific medicines or implants. The receipt was issued and payment was done against the receipt. This purchase was done at a discounted rate which sometimes was up to 70%. The same items were then supplied to stores outside the campus where they were sold to the patients at MRP and the difference between discount and MRP was shared between staff and the shopkeepers. The fraud came to light when HRF staff was questioned over the excessive sale of stoma bags used to make an artificial stool passage in a patient.
-
Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week
PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16.
-
ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July. ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar's sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets.
-
Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.
-
Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged
The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.
-
Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT
With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday. As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm. The maximum temperature hovered around 35C and minimum temperature around 24C.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics