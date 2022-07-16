KGMU signs MoU with CBMR for better research in interdisciplinary areas
The Centre of BioMedical Research (CBMR) and King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for research in various interdisciplinary areas.
“The MoU aims at research in areas like biomarkers discovery, drug discovery, biomedical devices, data sciences, clinical biochemistry, neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric disorder,” said a press statement from CBMR on Saturday.
The MoU was signed by professor Alok Dhawan, director, CBMR and Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of KGMU. It will leverage expertise available at KGMU in both basic and clinical sciences as well as interdisciplinary sciences at CBMR, said the press statement.
The MoU will focus on advanced research, said Prof RK Garg, HoD neurology at KGMU, who was present while signing of the MoU along with prof Vineet Sharma and prof AK Tripathi of the KGMU.
“Functional MRI tells whether part of the brain related to a particular organ is working. This helps in taking decision for brain surgery,” said prof Tripathi, HoD clinical haematology who is also heading department of radiology.
Faculty at CBMR and KGMU will now submit joint research proposals, publish papers and file patents from the work done under this MoU. Joint PhD, MD/MS thesis will also be undertaken. This will be very helpful in advancing new knowledge for better patient care.
23 samples sent to NIV Pune for zika testing
The state health department has sent 23 samples for Zika testing at National Institute of Virology Pune after the second case of zika was tested positive on July 13 in Palghar district. The results of the tests are awaited. Zika is a mosquito-borne human flavivirus. Speaking about the situation, state entomologist, Dr Mahendra Jagtap, said that after the second case of Zika infection was detected in Palghar district, the state health department is on alert.
Develop viable solutions for welfare of humanity: Union minister to IIT-Kanpur
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said with the strong backing of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) should strive to improve the ease of living and develop viable solutions for the welfare of humanity. The minister said this while laying foundation stone of the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology (GSMST) and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur campus.
Biker killed after running into pothole and coming under tyres of bus in Dombivli
A 26-year-old biker fell off he's two-wheeler after running into a pothole on the Katai-Badlapur Road and died on Saturday. He came under the tyres of a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport bus that was behind him. The pothole on the road was filled with rain water and was not visible. The Dombivli-Manpada police, on Saturday, registered a case against the KDMT driver. The Katai-Badlapur Road has many potholes, police officials claimed.
Body parts of missing farmer found in VTR, officials suspect tiger attack
Body of a farmer, its parts apparently eaten by a wild animal, was recovered in Valmiki Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district of Bihar on Friday, fuelling fears about a man-eater tiger on the prowl, forest officials said. This is the third such incident to occur in Harnatand and its adjoining Chiwtaha range in last few months.
Ex-RJD MLA surrenders in court in minor’s rape case
Former RJD MLA from Sandesh assembly constituency in Bhojpur district of Bihar, Arun Yadav, who is accused of raping a minor girl in 2019, surrendered before the special POCSO court here on Saturday, a lawyer associated with the case said. On July 18, 2019, a minor girl hailing from Ara escaped from Patna, allegedly from the clutches of people running a sex racket. On July 19, 2019, an FIR was lodged in Ara.
