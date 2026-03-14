Scan a QR code, book an appointment and sit across from someone who has already beaten cancer. That is the idea behind a first-of-its-kind programme launched by the department of surgical oncology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, on Saturday, connecting newly diagnosed patients with survivors willing to share their journey. KGMU turns survivors into healers with cancer survivor program

“The journey through cancer treatment is often filled with fear, uncertainty and several practical challenges. When patients hear real stories of recovery from people who have already gone through the same experience, it helps them develop a more positive outlook towards treatment,” said Vijay Kumar, head of the department of surgical oncology.

Under the ‘Cancer Survivor Program’, survivors will visit the department twice a week, on Thursdays and Fridays at 3pm, to interact with patients and caregivers. A dedicated counselling room has been set up to ensure private and comfortable interactions.

QR codes placed at various locations within the department allow patients and their attendants to scan and book appointments with survivors at scheduled times.

Naseem Akhtar of the department said survivors would contribute their time as part of a social responsibility initiative. “Survivors understand the physical and emotional challenges of the treatment phase better than anyone else because they have lived through it. While doctors sometimes face time constraints due to the large number of patients, survivors can spend more time listening to patients and answering their questions,” he said.

Doctors noted that cancers of the large intestine, mouth, stomach and tongue are treated through surgery, medicines and radiotherapy, depending on the stage, with some patients requiring only surgery and others a combination of therapies.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Kumar and faculty members including Sanjeev Mishra, Akhtar and Sameer Gupta, along with medical staff and volunteers from the survivor community.