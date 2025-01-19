Khadi in modern avatar: Fashion designers celebrate the traditional fabric with a contemporary touch in Lucknow

To promote Khadi creations globally, four fashion designers showcased their Khadi creations. From traditional to contemporary apparel, the designers presented the traditional fabric in a modern avatar, blending it with modern colours, drapes, and designs. Designer Aditi Jaggi Rastogi with showstopper Ritu Suhas, a bureaucrat, and other models(Photo: Mushtak Khan)

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board, the evening featured collections by fashion designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Shravan Kumar, Odisha-based Sabyasachi Satapathy, and Aditi Jaggi Rastogi.

Minister Rakesh Sachan, Anil Sagar, Pranjal Yadav and Ujjwal Kumar

MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, the Board's principal secretary Anil Sagar, secretary Pranjal Yadav, and chief executive officer Ujjwal Kumar were the special guests on the occasion.

Lucknowite Jaggi, who recently received the Resham Ratna Award from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, says, "This collection is made with natural dyes and prints. The entire show is an amalgamation of fashion, Indian culture, textiles, and arts and crafts with a soulful purpose." She had Ritu Suhas, a bureaucrat, as showstopper.

Other cultural events were also held on the occasion. "We had a dance performance by Kathak artiste Kantika Mishra, and since the festival of Mahakumbh is underway at Prayagraj, Kuljeet Rajwant Singh presented a 3-D movie show and narrated the story of the Mahakumbh," shares Ujjwal Kumar.

The event was held as a part of the 7-Day Khadi Mahotsav held at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan that was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, informed boads media coordinator Amit Tripathi.

“During the festival 133 stalls were set-up by people from five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan,” he added.