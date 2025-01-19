Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khadi in modern avatar: Fashion designers celebrate the traditional fabric with a contemporary touch in Lucknow

ByDeep Saxena
Jan 19, 2025 12:51 AM IST

To promote Khadi creations globally, fashion designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Shravan Kumar, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Aditi Jaggi Rastogi showcased their creations.

To promote Khadi creations globally, four fashion designers showcased their Khadi creations. From traditional to contemporary apparel, the designers presented the traditional fabric in a modern avatar, blending it with modern colours, drapes, and designs.

Designer Aditi Jaggi Rastogi with showstopper Ritu Suhas, a bureaucrat, and other models(Photo: Mushtak Khan)
Designer Aditi Jaggi Rastogi with showstopper Ritu Suhas, a bureaucrat, and other models(Photo: Mushtak Khan)

Organised by the Uttar Pradesh Khadi & Village Industries Board, the evening featured collections by fashion designers Rosy Ahluwalia, Shravan Kumar, Odisha-based Sabyasachi Satapathy, and Aditi Jaggi Rastogi.

Minister Rakesh Sachan, Anil Sagar, Pranjal Yadav and Ujjwal Kumar
Minister Rakesh Sachan, Anil Sagar, Pranjal Yadav and Ujjwal Kumar

MSME minister Rakesh Sachan, the Board's principal secretary Anil Sagar, secretary Pranjal Yadav, and chief executive officer Ujjwal Kumar were the special guests on the occasion.

Lucknowite Jaggi, who recently received the Resham Ratna Award from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, says, "This collection is made with natural dyes and prints. The entire show is an amalgamation of fashion, Indian culture, textiles, and arts and crafts with a soulful purpose." She had Ritu Suhas, a bureaucrat, as showstopper.

Other cultural events were also held on the occasion. "We had a dance performance by Kathak artiste Kantika Mishra, and since the festival of Mahakumbh is underway at Prayagraj, Kuljeet Rajwant Singh presented a 3-D movie show and narrated the story of the Mahakumbh," shares Ujjwal Kumar.

The event was held as a part of the 7-Day Khadi Mahotsav held at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan that was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, informed boads media coordinator Amit Tripathi.

“During the festival 133 stalls were set-up by people from five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan,” he added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On