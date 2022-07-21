Khatik meets CM Yogi, will continue on his post
LUCKNOW UP’s junior Jal Shakti minister, Dinesh Khatik, met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s official residence here on Thursday and said he will continue on his post, after all issues raised by him “stood resolved”.
With this, unease among three ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government over transfers in their departments appeared to have subsided for now.
The meeting came a day after Khatik addressed a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah and UP governor Anandiben Patel offering to quit. In the letter, the minister alleged that he is being ignored by officials as he is Dalit and alleged corruption in his department.
There were also indications that corrective measures were being taken on the list of transfers and promotions etc in the public works department after ascertaining the irregularities therein.
“I have put up my issues before the chief minister and action will be taken on them,” said Khatik after meeting the CM on Thursday evening. On whether action will be taken against the officers he had mentioned in his letter to union minister for home Amit Shah, he said: “I have put up the issues before the CM.”
A Dalit minister from western UP, Khatik arrived here on Thursday and went to the CM’s residence around 4pm where UP’s cabinet minister for Jal Shakti) Swatantra Dev Singh was also present for the meeting. Khatik remained there for over half an hour. He had questioned the role of Swatantradev Singh too saying that he had not been allotted any work in his department.
Speaking to media persons, Khatik called Swatantradev Singh his elder brother and said Yogi government was following a policy of zero tolerance against corruption. Khatik said he hoped appropriate legal action would be taken on the issues raised by him. In his letter dated July 19, 2022 addressed to union home minister, Khatik said he was not being given appropriate respect by officers of his department and rules were not being followed in implementation of the Namami Gange and Har Ghar Jal projects.
“Funds were illegally being collected by my department in the name of transfers,” alleged Khatik while offering to resign from his post.
Will the meetings that the CM had with Khatik and minister for PWD Jitin Prasad lead to smooth functioning in these departments? Both the departments will be under watch of political observers in coming weeks. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak too had pointed out serious irregularities in transfers ordered by the state health department. Pathak had sent a letter in this regard to additional chief secretary (health). A fact-finding committee though was set up to probe the transfers in health department. The state government was yet to come out with action on the same.
KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI: Daily hearing from July 25 on maintainability of case
The court of the civil judge (senior division) in Mathura will conduct day-to-day hearing from July 25 on maintainability of the case filed on behalf of the deity, Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman, in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi matter. Removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37 acre land to the deity has been sought in the case.
Delhi govt to initiate coaching classes for poor Class 10, 12 graduates
The Delhi government will initiate classes for children from marginalised backgrounds starting next week under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, officials said on Thursday. Social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam added that children from poor families in Delhi had cleared tough competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions, such as Indian Institutes of Technology. He said, “We will ensure that the beneficiaries of the scheme are not left behind and their classes start on time.”
BMC gets land in Ambernath land marked for waste treatment in future
Mumbai: In a bid to facilitate daily waste management in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has acquired a 38-hectare piece of land at Karwale Village in Ambernath. Mumbai has two waste treatment facilities, in Kanjurmarg and Deonar. Civic officials said that there are currently no available land parcels in the city that can be used for setting up additional waste treatment facilities in the future.
A day after refusing summons, Delhi chief secy attends assembly panel meeting
A day after refusing to appear before the petitions committee of the Delhi assembly and questioning its authority to summon him, Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar appeared before the panel on Thursday after the House panel sent a fresh letter to the top government official saying he had been called to discuss the recurring problem of waterlogging in the city and attached 20 newspaper clippings with the letter.
UPMRC to train German rail firm staff
The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has begun training newly recruited staff of the German rail company Deutsche Bahn at the training institute of the Transport Nagar Depot. In the ultra-modern institute, training is being provided to a batch of 150 trainees of train operators and maintainer staff of DB. In 90 days of training, these trainees will learn the nuances of train operation and maintenance.
