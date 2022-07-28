Kheri Tharus invite President to village
People belonging to the Tharu tribe in Lakhimpur Kheri’s Bela Pursua village have written a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of India, Draupadi Murmu. They have invited her to visit their village, which they said would further empower Tharus and at the same time will bring long-pending development to their village.
“Respected Madam, kindly accept our heartfelt wishes and congratulations on your being elected to the coveted post of President of the Indian Republic. Our heart swells with pride as you are one amongst us, and a personification of the values of Head and Heart, one who has been a crusader for the rights of the poor, downtrodden and oppressed all through her life, struggling and inspiring scores of Indians,” reads the letter from Lakshmi Devi, Pradhan, Bela Parsua, a small hamlet on the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri district and is inhabited by some 5,000 Tharus.
She stated that her village which was high on literacy lacks some of the most basic amenities. “And we believe that your visit to the village will surely bring in some development to the village. Non-availability of seamless mobile network with 4G /5G coverage, poor road network leading to the village, poor water supply to the villages, non-availability of primary health centre/sub health centre in the village are a few issues which bothers people the most.
Mohammed Haider Rizvi, a social activist active in the area, who has approached the President of India on behalf of Lakshmi Devi, said the visit of the First Citizen of India will not only be a morale booster for their community but shall also be a far reaching step towards their real empowerment.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
