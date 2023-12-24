Kheri youth clears PCS (Mains) in first try

Nazmul Hasan Ansari, who hails from Shamshernagar locality in the city, has cleared the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains), popularly called PCS (Mains), in his very first attempt. District social welfare officer Sudhanshu Shekhar Pandey with Nazmul Hasan Ansari after the latter clears PCS Mains, in Lakhimpur on Saturday. (Sourced)

Ansari has also become the first student of a coaching programme under Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana from the district to have cracked the exam. He also thanked Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and district social welfare officer Sudhanshu Shekhar Pandey for their guidance.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The result of the exam was declared on Friday.

The government coaching programme, which aims at helping youngsters from weaker sections in cracking competitive exams, is the brainchild of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and was launched last year. District social welfare department is the nodal agency for the scheme.

In Kheri, the coaching classes run at the district institute of education and training (DIET) building.

Elated with his success, Ansari, who was preparing for the final interview round proposed to be held in January, said soon after completing his graduation from the Aligarh Muslim University, he joined Abhyuday classes in Lakhimpur, and DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh was his motivation.

Ansari belongs to a lower middle-class family and his father runs a shoe store at Khaprail Bazar.

Congratulating him on his success, Pandey described Ansari as a bright youth who already proved his mettle by scoring the highest marks in the entrance exams for the Abhyuday programme. Deo Kant Pandey