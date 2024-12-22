Khichdi Mela must showcase Gkp’s development, culture: CM to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need to highlight Gorakhpur’s development and cultural heritage during the Khichdi Mela to be held at Gorakhnath temple here. Reviewing the arrangements for the upcoming event on Sunday, he urged officials to seize the opportunity to showcase the city’s transformation and leave visitors with a “lasting impression”. (File)

Khichdi Mela, which is held from Makar Sankranti to Mahashivratri, is a significant event in the region. The CM set a strict deadline of December 25 for the completion of all arrangements for the event. He instructed government departments to uphold high standards of cleanliness and management throughout the fair.

Plastic-free event, better transport & traffic management

The CM directed officials to make the event a plastic-free celebration. He also stressed the importance of providing multiple shoe-storage facilities and proper shelter arrangements for devotees. The shelters should include adequate beds, blankets, and clean surroundings to ensure a comfortable stay for visitors.

To facilitate seamless transport, he reviewed plans for additional roadways buses and special trains for devotees. He also instructed the deployment of electric buses from key transport hubs and emphasized the need for early public announcements regarding transport arrangements. To address traffic congestion, the administration has been asked to explore multi-level parking solutions.

Preparations for Gorakhpur Mahotsav

In addition to Khichdi Mela, CM Yogi reviewed preparations for the upcoming Gorakhpur Mahotsav, scheduled to take place from January 10 to 12. He encouraged the integration of sports and cultural competitions at the Gram Panchayat level to engage local communities. He also proposed an exhibition showcasing the city’s historical significance and modern advancements.

Temporary shelters for pilgrims

Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal outlined plans for three temporary shelters near railway and bus stations to accommodate pilgrims traveling to Mahakumbh Mela. These shelters will supplement the city’s 14 permanent shelters.

Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, ADG Akhil Kumar, divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra, and district magistrate Krishna Karunesh were present in the review meeting.