KMCLU to admit engineering students via self-entry process

The Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (KMCLU) has decided to take its admissions through the JEE mains exam score and on the basis of CUET for the session 2023–24. Earlier, these admissions were done through the admission counselling conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). Meanwhile, Lucknow University is also going ahead with the same pattern. The admission committee has decided that due to the delay in admissions by AKTU and on the basis of constant demands received from several admission seekers, the university has decided to take the admission directly by KMCLU and based on JEE mains and CUET scores. (SOURCED)

At the KMC Language University, the admission committee has decided that due to the delay in admissions by AKTU and on the basis of constant demands received from several admission seekers, the university has decided to take the admission directly by KMCLU and based on JEE mains and CUET scores.

The admission coordinator Prof Syed Haider Ali stated that previously 50% of the seats of BTech, MBA, and MCA at Language University were filled through AKTU; from the new academic session, admission to these courses will be conducted through the Language University’s self-entry process. Additionally, this same rule will apply to lateral entry into these subjects.

“This will benefit the students who wish to enter and participate in the on-the-spot counselling process currently underway at the University,” said Prof NB Singh, vice-chancellor of Language University.

Prof Sanjeev Trivedi, director at the faculty of engineering said, “From Tuesday, students can directly apply to the university for admission in BTech courses. At present, the quota reserved for AKTU seats is available in various engineering disciplines, including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, biotechnology, computer science engineering with AI and machine learning, civil and environmental engineering, automation and robotics engineering, and artificial intelligence and data science. The candidates interested in taking admission to vacant seats can directly approach the university for direct admission through its own entrance test.”

For more information, the candidates can visit the university’s website at www.kmclu.ac.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON