Kidnapping accused GRP constable enjoyed political patronage

Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Alok Tiwari, accused of kidnapping and torturing a city trader for extortion, enjoyed patronage of a senior politician, said sources in the police department.

The politician’s gunner too is a partner in his business of second hand sale of four wheelers, they added.

The constable and his aides were booked, on Monday, for kidnapping and torturing for extorting money from a city trader Mohan Vishwakarma.

The FIR was lodged with Chowk police station in this connection, and the police claimed to arrest Rahul from near the trauma center of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Chowk on Tuesday.

However, police sources said, Rahul’s arrest was stage managed to ease out pressure for constable’s arrest. The accused constable has not been arrested yet.

Vishwakarma was allegedly kidnapped and taken to some place near Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar, from where the trader managed to flee, with the help of other traders who arrived to his rescue.

The trader later claimed he was assaulted in captivity and given electric shocks too by his abductors who attempted to extort ₹10 lakh from him.

Sources in the police department said the accused Rahul was involved in the sale and purchase of second-hand four-wheelers along with the constable and the victim.

The sources said the politician’s gunner was among the partners in their business and patronised the entire nexus with help of the senior politician.

The source said the constable was transferred to the GRP on recommendation of the politician and was closely associated to him.