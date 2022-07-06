Kidnapping accused GRP constable enjoyed political patronage
Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Alok Tiwari, accused of kidnapping and torturing a city trader for extortion, enjoyed patronage of a senior politician, said sources in the police department.
The politician’s gunner too is a partner in his business of second hand sale of four wheelers, they added.
The constable and his aides were booked, on Monday, for kidnapping and torturing for extorting money from a city trader Mohan Vishwakarma.
The FIR was lodged with Chowk police station in this connection, and the police claimed to arrest Rahul from near the trauma center of King George Medical University (KGMU) in Chowk on Tuesday.
However, police sources said, Rahul’s arrest was stage managed to ease out pressure for constable’s arrest. The accused constable has not been arrested yet.
Vishwakarma was allegedly kidnapped and taken to some place near Husadiya crossing in Gomti Nagar, from where the trader managed to flee, with the help of other traders who arrived to his rescue.
The trader later claimed he was assaulted in captivity and given electric shocks too by his abductors who attempted to extort ₹10 lakh from him.
Sources in the police department said the accused Rahul was involved in the sale and purchase of second-hand four-wheelers along with the constable and the victim.
The sources said the politician’s gunner was among the partners in their business and patronised the entire nexus with help of the senior politician.
The source said the constable was transferred to the GRP on recommendation of the politician and was closely associated to him.
Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief Dinesh Bassi arrested for irregularities
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested Congress leader Dinesh Bassi for alleged irregularities that led to losses to the Amritsar Improvement Trust during his tenure as its chairman from 2019-21. After a preliminary inquiry, Bassi was booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Smarter AI based video surveillance at 26 NCR stations in U.P. by Jan 2023
A high tech internet-based video surveillance system is being installed at 756 railway stations across 10 railway zones of the country, including 26 stations of North Central Railways. The 26 NCR stations to be equipped with VSS under Nirbahaya fund include Gwalior, Agra Fort, Aligrah, Mirzapur, Vindhyachal, Anwarganj and Raja ki Mandi, Babina, Datia, Mahoba, Phaphund, Tundla, Orai, Etawah, Lalitpur, Sikohabad, Firozabad, Banda and Murena among others.
Dozen more secondary schools in Prayagraj get smart classrooms
As many as 12 government-aided and government-run secondary schools in Prayagraj have been equipped with smart class facilities under the Smart City initiative's second phase, said state education department officials. These schools will also be able to connect with smart schools in other cities of the state through live streaming in the coming months. Earlier in the first phase, eight schools were embellished with smart class facilities.
Contractor of under-construction building booked for death of six-year-old in Dombivli
An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the under-construction building, where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli on Tuesday. The contractor was identified as Rupesh Patil, 36, who was booked by Dombivli Manpada police under IPC Section 304A, causing death by negligence.
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel suffers brain stroke, admitted to hospital
Sirathu MLA Pallavi Patel shot into the limelight after she defeated deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya in the last Assembly election. Two days ago, she was detained along with her mother Krishna Patel and opposition alliance leader Om Prakash Rajbhar when they staged a protest over the celebration of the birth anniversary of her father and influential OBC leader Sonelal Patel.
