Kitchens in UP prisons to get 1 crore upgrades

Kitchens in Uttar Pradesh prisons will be upgraded with gadgets worth ₹1 crore with the intent to provide quality food to the inmates. (For representation)

A senior government official confirmed that the state government issued an order approving a budget of ₹1 crore for the purchase of new equipment on Friday, and that the machines would be completed before the end of the current financial year.

Another prison official said 24 dough kneading machines will be bought for 20 prisons at a total cost of ₹18 lakh. In addition, three high performance chapati makers, each of which can prepare 2,000 chapatis in an hour, would be bought for three central jails at ₹39 lakh, he added.

He added 23 food distribution trolleys, each of which cost ₹40,000, would be bought for 23 jails. Also, 15 wheat sieves worth ₹9.75 lakh for 10 jails and eight Atta Peda makers worth ₹24.05 lakh for eight other jails would also be bought, he added.

Tractors, planters, and cultivators for jails

Agriculture infrastructure would also be upgraded in UP jails with over ₹65.34 lakh, confirmed senior UP jails officials. They said as many as 12 agricultural equipment, which include two tractors worth ₹13.8 lakh, will be bought for farming done by prisoners.

A senior government official said that the state government issued an order approving the budget on Friday (December 6). Among the equipment to bought are eleven hydraulic tractor trolleys worth ₹30.47 lakh, four potato planters worth ₹8 lakh, three cultivators worth ₹1.35 lakh, one rotavator worth ₹1.20 lakh, six power spray machines worth ₹19,776, one harrow disc worth ₹1.25 lakh.