KMCLU gets B++ NAAC grade in first accreditation attempt

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (KMCLU), Lucknow, has received a B++ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), marking its first successful attempt at national accreditation. The grade, accompanied by a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 2.86 on a seven-point scale, will remain valid for five years starting June 14, 2025, according to the official communication from NAAC. The first academic session of KMCLU began in August 2013. (Sourced)

The assessment process was conducted by NAAC’s peer team during a three-day campus visit in the first week of June. The team evaluated the university’s academic standards, teaching methodology, infrastructure, administrative practices, research output, innovation, welfare schemes, and social outreach.

The formal approval was granted by NAAC’s standing committee, constituted by the executive committee, after reviewing the peer team report and assessment findings. The original certificate of accreditation will be dispatched to the university soon.

Located on Lucknow-Hardoi-Sitapur Road, KMCLU underwent a detailed institutional evaluation for the first time since its establishment. The visit by NAAC was aimed at ensuring the university’s performance aligns with nationally benchmarked criteria of higher education institutions.

Vice chancellor Prof Ajay Taneja said the recognition by NAAC is a motivating step. “By following the suggestions given by the NAAC peer team, we will make our academic quality even better,” he stated.

The VC also noted that the B++ grade has encouraged the institution to aim higher in the next round of accreditation.

Registrar Mahesh Kumar said the NAAC grade has given a full status to the university, calling it a pleasant milestone in its development.