Decide on ASI survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi, Eidgah in 4 months: Allahabad HC
The petition was filed in the high court seeking an expeditious disposal of the application filed before the Mathura court with a prayer to get a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Eidgah
The Allahabad high court on Monday directed a Mathura court to pass an order, within four months, on an application seeking an ASI survey of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah in Mathura.
Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another. The court disposed of the petition with a direction to decide the application within four months.
The court observed: “Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the issue, the present petition stands disposed of finally with a direction to the court concerned below to consider and decide application dated May 13, 2022 under section 26 of the CPC pending in aforesaid case in accordance with law expeditiously, and preferably within a period of four months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order, but certainly after giving opportunity to the parties concerned and without granting unnecessary adjournments to either of the parties, if there is no legal impediment.”
It was claimed in the application that the disputed complex was earlier a temple and the Shahi Eidgah was built by demolishing it. Kansa had imprisoned Krishna’s parents in the Dwapar era where the mosque stands now. It is the birth place of Krishna, the application claims.
HP: Kangra’s Shahpur gets development projects worth ₹77 crore
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth ₹77.66 crore in Shahpur assembly segment of Kangra district. “Perhaps, they have forgotten that it was Narendra Modi who granted ₹800 crore as a special central assistance to the state,” said Thakur, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special affection for the state. The chief minister also flagged off two fire tenders for Shahpur substation.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
