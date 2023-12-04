Krishna Janmabhoomi cases: Allahabad HC directs Waqf Board to file reply

The Allahabad high court on Monday directed the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board to its file written statements (replies), within two weeks, in 16 of the 18 suits relating to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute at Mathura district. The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board is the opposite party in the 16 suits filed on the issue. On May 26, 2023, the Allahabad high court had transferred to itself all the suits pending before the Mathura court praying for various reliefs pertaining to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute. (For Representation)

After recording appearance of all the counsel who appeared for the Hindu side plaintiffs—deity Mathura Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev and others through his devotees and also the counsel appearing for defendant UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain adjourned the hearing of the case that is likely to be heard after two weeks.

The counsel for UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Punit Kumar Gupta, informed the court that as many as 18 suits have been transferred from the district court of Mathura to the Allahabad high court for adjudication after an order passed by the high court.

Of 18 suits, UP Sunni Central Waqf Board is party in 16 suits. Hence, the counsel for Board has to file its reply in all these suits.

On November 16, 2023, the court had reserved its order in an application moved before it seeking the appointment of court commissioner to inspect the Shahi Idgah Mosque, which according to the Hindu side, was allegedly built over the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna in Mathura.

This application was filed on behalf of the Hindu side in the pending suits before the high court relating to Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute. The order is still awaited.

In 18 original suits pending in the high court, the plaintiffs have mainly sought a declaration that the land in dispute i.e. the area where Shahi Idgah Mosque is situated, vested in the deity Lord Shri Krishna Virajman and also to direct the defendants (including UP Sunni Central Waqf Board) to remove the mosque.

In the suits, it has also been claimed that Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque was built under the orders of emperor Aurangzeb, adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi, the place which is believed to be the place where Lord Krishna was born, after demolishing a Hindu temple.

