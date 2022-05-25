Krishna Janmabhoomi: Plea seeks survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises
Agra Petitioners in the Sri Krishna Janambhoomi case moved an application in court on Monday, seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner for spot inspection of Shahi Eidgah Mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, before the summer vacation of the court in June.
“There are still remains of Hindu religion within Shahi Eidgah Mosque which can prove that it was originally a Thakur Keshav Dev temple, demolished to build a mosque. These facts are important for disposal of the case but those managing Shahi Eidgah mosque are inclined to remove these symbols of Hindu religion. So it is very necessary that a survey, including videography and photography of the mosque premises, should be conducted before the court goes for summer vacation from June 1,” said Rajendra Maheshwari, one of the petitioners.
The court ordered to take up the application on July 1, the date already fixed in the case .The other petitioners present in court on Monday included Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi and Saurabh Gaur.
When contacted, Tanveer Ahmad, counsel for the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque denied receipt of a copy of the application.
This application seeking appointment of advocate commissioner had been moved in the past also and is yet to be disposed of.
The management committee of Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjoining Sri Krishna Janambhoomi, had moved an application challenging the maintainability of the suit before civil judge (senior division) in Mathura and had prayed for dismissal of the suit and is being heard presently.
The suit was filed on December 23, 2020 in the court of the Mathura civil judge (senior division) on behalf of the deity, Bhagwan Keshav Dev (Lord Krishna), seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque) adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex and transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity.
About a-dozen cases have been filed in the Mathura court on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in the past one-and-a-half-years. The petitioners in these cases have challenged the settlement dated 12.10.1968 between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Eidgah, which was part of suit no. 43 of 1967. The petitioners alleged that the settlement had no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to it. Thus, the court should order transfer of the Eidgah mosque land to the deity, they said.
Gurugram multi-crore heist: Court permits lie-detector test on former DCP
A local court on Tuesday allowed the special task force, which is investigating the ₹40 crore heist from the maintenance office of a residential society in Sector 82 on August 4 last year, to conduct polygraph test on former deputy commissioner of Gurugram police, Dheeraj Setia, who appeared before the court for the first time on Tuesday. Setia was named as one of the key suspects in the heist case.
Activists allege leachate seeping into ground in Aravallis
Environmentalists on Tuesday alleged that toxic leachate is seeping into the ground in Aravallis and several pleas to the pollution control department and the civic agencies have failed to move authorities to action. Vaishali Chandra Rana, a city-based activist further said garbage dumping and leachate contamination in the Aravallis will lead to major problems in the long run as both underground water and forest will get polluted.
160 liquor shops auctioned in Gurugram east, ₹568 crore collected
The Haryana government on Tuesday auctioned 160 liquor vends in Gurugram east through e-tenders and earned ₹568 crore, an increase of 31.51% on the reserve price, said officials of the excise department. The reserve price is the lowest price at which the department is willing to auction the liquor shop. That's the minimum price the bid starts from. According to officials, the reserve price was ₹432 crore.
PCMC issues ₹312 crore tender for new administrative building
PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has issued a ₹312 crore tender for the new administrative building, which will be constructed on the seven acre land at the auto cluster in Chinchwad. The civic body has invited bids for the new building which are to be submitted in the next 45 days. The building will also have a 300-seater general body meeting hall for corporators. The expenses are expected to be around ₹400 crore.
Dust storm in UP puts paid hopes of mango growers
Mangoes will be in short supply this year, so be prepared to shell out more for fewer mangoes. The dust storm which hit the city with 70km-per-hour wind speeds on Monday may have provided respite from the heat but it left the mango crop severely damaged. Mango growers here in Malihabad said that the high-intensity wind hit the crop that was almost ready to hit the market, hard. The farmers called it a double whammy.
