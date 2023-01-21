Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KSSSCI to have referral system for screening of cancer patients

KSSSCI to have referral system for screening of cancer patients

Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:44 AM IST

In a meeting of Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India, on Friday, it was suggested that this network would support proper referral guidance, including sample testing, sample reference and preliminary screening of the cancer patients apart from the free of cost molecular diagnostic services of breast and lung cancer

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

City-based Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) will network with tertiary hospitals, medical colleges and district hospitals within a radius of 100-120 kms from the centre to develop a proper referral system for screening of breast and lung cancer patients.

It has asked its unit —DHR-ICMR Advanced Molecular Oncology Diagnostic Services (DIAMOnDS) — to work out the modalities.

The meeting was chaired by Anu Nagar, joint secretary, DHR, MoHFW, and Professor Radha Krishan Dhiman, director of KSSSCI, Dr Kavitha Rajsekar, scientist- E, DHR, New Delhi, Dr KN Tiwari, director, medical care, GoUP.

The doctors from more than 30 premier medical institutions and medical colleges also attended the meeting.

Professor Dhiman said, “There is a need for the proper referral system for screening of cancer patients. Establishment of digital pathology will be of many benefits besides helping the researchers in conducting high quality research to fight against cancer.”

He also suggested the development of the Tele ICU programme for capacity building.

Dr Kavitha Rajsekar, scientist- E, DHR, had also addressed the gathering regarding the entire DHR concept of hub and centres and also stressed for an establishment of Advanced Molecular Pathology Laboratory with latest technology.

Dr Deepti Mishra, principal investigator, DIAMOnDS centre said that this centre will provide free of cost Molecular Diagnostic Services for breast cancer patients and very soon it will also start the services for lung cancer patients.

Story Saved
