K’taka: Hampi to host Ramayana conclave on March 18

As part of the ongoing International Ramayana Conclave series, a special event will take place in Hampi, Karnataka, on March 18. The conclave is being organised by the International Ramayana and Vedic Research Institute, Ayodhya, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Department of Culture, Shri Hanuman Mitra Mandal, Hospet, and Kannada University, Hampi.

The event aims to connect places linked to Lord Ram’s life, featuring discussions, bhajans, and cultural performances to celebrate India’s heritage.

The program will begin with religious scholars including Ramautar Sharma from Delhi, Basavaraj Patil from Karnataka, Pandulik Sitaram Wagh from Sambhaji Nagar, and Rukma Sadekar from Goa participating in discussions. Renowned bhajan singer PadmaShri Anup Jalota will perform in the evening.

Dr VV Parmashivamurthy, vice chancellor of Kannada University, will be the chief guest. Future events in the conclave series are scheduled in Rameswaram on March 21-22, Sri Lanka on March 26, and Jammu on March 29.