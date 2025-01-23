Kumbh not right place for political events: Akhilesh on Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for holding a cabinet meeting in the Mahakumbh Mela area in Prayagraj on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

“Kumbh is not the right place for political programmes and the BJP government is holding its cabinet meeting there to give a political message,” he noted.

The SP chief also slammed the BJP government at the Centre on the issue of the Waqf Amendment Act and said its motive was to grab Waqf land.

The SP chief garlanded the statue of Samajwadi Party ideologue Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar area of the state capital. Speaking to the media, the former chief minister said: “Today, we gather here to remember great Samajwadi ideologue Pandit Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary. He gave his entire life to establish the Samajwadi Party. Had he been alive today, he would have been the first to raise the voice of PDA.”

On the question of the state cabinet meeting in the Mahakumbh Mela venue, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Kumbh and Prayagraj are not where political programmes should be held or political decisions taken. A cabinet meeting is political and holding it at Kumbh is an attempt to give a political message.”

Answering a query regarding a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf with stakeholders in Lucknow on Tuesday, the SP chief termed BJP leaders as ‘bhu mafia’ (land mafia).

“We have observed the Bhartiya Janta Party and its way of functioning closely in Uttar Pradesh. The way they are working they have become the biggest ‘bhu mafia’. you can check in any district. If this is not true then I would like to urge my media friends to check registries done in Ayodhya, Lucknow or Gonda. You will find that maximum number of BJP people are involved in it. They want to grab the Waqf land. They don’t want to end the problem instead they want to increase the problems in the society. That is why it brings such laws from time to time,” he stated.

On Delhi, Milkipur polls

The SP chief said he will soon visit poll-bound Delhi and Ayodhya’s Milkipur. “We support the Aam Aadmi Party but that does not mean that we are against the Congress. The INDIA alliance is standing with all those who are defeating the BJP. I will visit both Delhi and Milkipur very soon. We will win Milkipur and show everyone how it’s done,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code set to come into effect in Uttarakhand, the Kannauj MP said, “We should not discuss such things, instead we should discuss about the announcement by the US that they will not give citizenship by birth to everyone. What if the US government tomorrow announces any such law which forces Indians to return to their homeland then what will this government do? This is the big questions which will be the point of debate in times to come.”