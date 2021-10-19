Kushinagar airport inauguration today: 8 UP airports servicing 74 destinations

After its expected inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Kushinagar International Airport will add to the number of airports in the state.

In the days to come, the airport is expected to operate more international flights than Lucknow because of its bigger runway and other facilities, Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said.

Lucknow Airport has operated without any competition in the past. Till 2017, there were only four operational airports (Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Agra) in the state. Only Lucknow and Varanasi airport had the distinction of being international airports. In all, 25 destinations (15 from Lucknow, 8 from Varanasi, 1 from Gorakhpur, 1 from Agra) were connected through air services.

At present, eight airports have become operational with a total of 74 destinations (21 from Lucknow, 20 from Varanasi, 8 from Gorakhpur, 5 from Agra, 11 from Prayagraj, 4 from Kanpur, 2 from Hindon, 3 from Bareilly).

Lucknow Airport has seen some good airlines withdraw their services because of its small runway in the past. Singapore Scoot, Tiger Air closed operations from Lucknow despite good air traffic because of runway problems. Similarly, Thai Smile which started operations in 2016 for Bangkok stopped its services.

Now that the runway of Kushinagar airport is bigger and better than Lucknow airport, more international flights are expected to prefer Kushinagar. Airlines from South East Asian (Buddhist) countries have already made queries for slots at Kushinagar airport, authorities said.

The runway of Kushinagar airport is 3,200 metres long and 45 metres wide which is fit for landing of big aircraft, while the runway of Lucknow airport is just 2,800 metres long and 30 metres wide, making it difficult for big aircraft to land here.

Besides, the Kushinagar airport has an advanced turning pad, additional runway strip, taxiway, isolation subway, advanced runway lighting for smooth landing and take-off of aircraft.

An AAI official said on condition of anonymity, “To have more international flights, Lucknow airport will need to expand its runway or it will continue to have its mediocre status despite being the state capital.”

Minister of state for civil aviation Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, said, “Healthy competition is always good for business. We need more international airports in a state like Uttar Pradesh. Today Lucknow, Varanasi and Kushinagar have international level airports in the state. Another international airport at Jewar is being developed by the state government, besides developing Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport in Ayodhya. Soon there will be five international airports in the state and we expect good air traffic from all these airports.”

Commenting on the Kushinagar airport, Nandi said, “Work on its terminal began in 2016 at a cost of ₹199.41 crore. We expect good air traffic from Kushinagar in the days to come.”