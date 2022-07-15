KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case: HC adjourns hearing till July 22
The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue of Varanasi till July 22.
At the request of advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, the counsel for the respondent, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by the Anjuman Intazamia Masjid of Varanasi challenging the maintainability of the original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court seeking restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. In the suit, the plea was taken that the said mosque was a part of the temple.
While adjourning the hearing, the bench observed, “Today when the matter is taken up, a mention has been made on behalf of Sri Vijay Shankar Rastogi, learned counsel appearing on behalf of plaintiff-respondents to adjourn the hearing of the present on account of his personal difficulty. As prayed, list this matter along with other connected matters for further hearing on 22.07.2022 at 2:00 p.m.”
Earlier on Wednesday, the counsel representing the temple argued if a historical wrong had been done by the previous sovereign regime or in the past, the matter could be adjudicated by a court.
On April 8 last year, the Varanasi court of civil judge (senior division) had ordered a five-member committee to oversee a “comprehensive physical survey” of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
The petitioner challenged the order passed by the Varanasi court in the high court, saying it was illegal and without jurisdiction as the high court had reserved its judgment on the maintainability of the suit pending in the Varanasi court.
Besides, the counsel for the petitioner had taken the plea that the suit, by which the order of the civil judge (senior division), fast-track court (FTC) of Varanasi (dated April 8, 2021) is under challenge, is itself not maintainable under Section 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, as it bars filing of suit or any other legal proceedings with respect to conversion of religious character of any place of worship, existing on August 15, 1947.
On March 24, 2022, the high court had directed to hear this case along with all connected matters on a regular basis till their conclusion.
Arrest warrant against SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari
LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari, in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996. The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.
Road widening in Ayodhya: Demolition drive to continue, traders urged to approach admn for redressal of issues
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Friday urged traders not to oppose the demolition drive for the road widening project in the temple town and asked them to approach authorities for redressal of their issues after constituting groups, based on nature of their problems. Amit Singh, additional district magistrate (administration), advised traders to constitute groups, based on nature of their problems, and thereafter approach the administration for redressal.
Man commits suicide after shooting lover dead in Meerut
A jilted lover shot dead his woman friend in the middle of the village and then committed suicide at Durgeshpur village of Parikshargarh area in Meerut on Friday. The circle officer of Sadar Dehat Poonam Sirohi said that both deceased were of the Jatav community and had been in love for the past eight years. The woman, 44, had two daughters, and the man, 45, had four children who were opposed to their relationship.
Irani gang duo back in custody 48 hours after escape: Police
Nearly 48 hours after escaping from police custody, two members of the notorious 'Irani gang' were arrested again on Friday morning in a joint operation by Rae Bareli police and local police from Farrukhabad. The duo had escaped from the Rae Bareli police custody from the trauma centre of King George Medical University in Lucknow on Wednesday. The accused -- Inzamam Ali and Irfan Khan -- were admitted to the trauma centre on Monday.
Trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive development: U.P. minister
Urban development minister AK Sharma has said the state government is trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive urban development and integration of citizen services. “We want to build new cities in new India with the 'from good to great' motto in mind,” he explained while briefing media persons on the urban development department's achievements during the government's first 100 days here on Friday.
