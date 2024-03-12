La Martiniere College: Terminated teachers to appeal before LCG

LUCKNOW: All 11 teachers of La Martiniere College, whose services were terminated on Monday, will appeal before the Local Committee of Governors (LCG) of the college, headed by the senior-most judge of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, against the ‘unilateral decision’ taken by principal Carlyle McFarland. La Martiniere College in Lucknow (Sourced)

The teachers have one month to appeal before the LCG, and in the event of no relief from the LCG, they will pursue legal action as their last resort.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The decision taken to dismiss 11 teachers from service by the principal is biased, unjustified, and uncalled for,” said two aggrieved teachers, Agam Mishra and Amit Awasthi. “We had no grudges against the principal. Our fight was for the 7th pay commission, which we have not been receiving. There has been no hike in DA,” they said.

The sacked teachers alleged that the principal had exceeded his power and terminated their services without any reason. “How can one person sack all 11 teachers who have been serving there for more than a decade? In some cases, a few teachers have been working for nearly 25 to 30 years,” they added.

The teachers raised doubts about the legality of the principal’s decision to terminate their services. “According to a letter dated February 1, 2024, by Vinod Singh Rawat, principal secretary and trustee of Lucknow Martin Charities, Dominic Gary Everett joined as principal designate of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, starting from February 1 and all administrative and financial proposals of the college must be routed through him,” teachers said.

Principal Carlyle McFarland responded in a statement, “This is the first time in the 178 years of history of the college that an incident such as this, involving a group of misdirected adult individuals, some of whom have served for more than 25 years, have chosen to publicly sully the reputation of the college.”