Sultanpur , A labourer was killed and two others were injured after a dilapidated boundary wall of a primary school collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Tuesday, officials said. Labourer killed, two injured after school boundary wall collapses in UP's Sultanpur

The incident took place at Primary School Banpurwa in the Dostpur police station area.

The deceased was identified as Hariram alias Samaru , a resident of Katgharapatti village.

According to officials, Hariram's house was adjacent to the school boundary wall. He had got soil dumped near the wall for filling work at his house.

After most of the soil was shifted inside the house using a JCB machine, Hariram and two others were removing the remaining soil from near the wall when the dilapidated structure suddenly collapsed, burying them under the debris.

Hariram died on the spot, while the injured, identified as Khushi Ram and Reema , both residents of the same village, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Villagers alleged negligence on the part of the local village head, claiming that the school wall had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time and posed a constant risk of an accident.

Station House Officer Subedar Yadav said the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manjul Mayank reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and inspected the site.

District Magistrate Indrajeet ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

"The circumstances under which the wall collapsed will be thoroughly investigated. If any negligence or lapse in construction work or safety standards is found during the probe, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible," the district magistrate said.

He also clarified that no schoolchildren were harmed in the incident and all students were safe.

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