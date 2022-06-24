Lakhimpur Kheri: Head teacher suspended for thrashing woman shiksha mitra, probe ordered
Kheri district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey suspended a head teacher of Mahangukheda Basic School in Lakhimpur block with immediate effect on Friday.
The suspension order was issued on charges of humiliating a woman ‘shiksha mitra’ (a contractual teacher), maligning the image of the department, and violating the code of conduct for school teachers.
The action came after a video became viral on social media in which the head teacher, identified as Ajeet Kumar, was seen manhandling a woman shiksha mitra, identified as Seema Devi, at his school on Friday morning.
Taking cognizance of a report from Lakhimpur block education officer (BEO) Subhash Chandra Kheri, BSA Pandey said the errant head-teacher had been shifted to Pasgawan junior high school till the investigations into the matter are over.
Pandey added that Pasgawan BEO had been instructed to submit the attendance report of the suspended head teacher to his office daily.
Meanwhile, Lakhimpur BEO Subhash Chand, BEO Behjam Devesh Roy and district coordinator for girls’ education Renu Srivastava had been assigned to probe the matter and submit their report at the earliest.
BSA has also issued a strict warning to his subordinate BEOs to monitor the schools in their respective blocks to put an effective check on mutual conflicts among the teachers.
He warned that such incidents projected the basic education department into a poor light, and any recurrence of such incidents could lead to action against the respective BEOs. -- Deo Kant Pandey
-
Ludhiana: Man’s decomposing body found stuffed in gunny bag
The body of a man who appears to be around 45 years old was found stuffed inside a gunny bag at field in Gehlewal village on Friday. Locals informed the police about the foul smell emanating from the gunny bag. The Basti Jodhewal police suspect that the man was murdered at least five days ago. His limbs were tied with a piece of rope and the body was found decomposing and eaten by maggots.
-
Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 cr saplings this year, 175 cr in next 5 years
With an aim to plant 35 crore saplings across the state this year, Uttar Pradesh aims to launch its plantation drive from July 1, said a press statement from the state government on Friday. Chairing a high-level review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the spirit of the Indian culture of nature conservation, there is a need to take forward the tree plantation campaign as a mass movement.
-
Major blaze destroys garment shop in Ludhiana
A major fire broke out at a garments store, Lucky Towel House, on Chaar Khamba Road in Model Town on Friday morning. A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire and no casualty was reported from the spot. As per information, the fire broke out at around 10.15 am , around 15 minutes after the store was opened by the owner.
-
Prayagraj: French Ambassador visits Allahabad University, holds talks with VC on possible collaborations
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain visited Allahabad University, on Friday. On his maiden visit to this over 135-year-old university of the country, the Ambassador held discussions with the vice-chancellor, Prof Sangita Srivastava, about the academic exchange programmes and how students and faculty members of AU and those from higher educational institutions in France can benefit from each other. He also visited the historical Vizianagaram Hall located at the Science faculty of AU.
-
BKU stages protest against Agnipath scheme in western Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Kisan Union leaders and activists marched in different districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Fridayagainst the Central government's new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. BKU chief Naresh Tikait led the march from Mahaveer Chowk to the collectorate in Muzaffarnagar and handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India through officials. BKU's Muzaffarnagar district president, Yogesh Sharma, accompanied Naresh Tikait. He said the BKU has demanded immediate withdrawal of the scheme.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics