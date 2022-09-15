Lakhimpur Kheri sisters’ rape, murder: Opposition flays U.P. govt

Opposition leaders have attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged rape and murder of two Dalit teenage sisters whose bodies of were found hanging from a tree under Nighasan police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday evening.

In two tweets roughly translated from Hindi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said: “The heart-rending incident of abduction of two Dalit girls in front of their mother in Lakhimpur Kheri and their subsequent rape and murder is deplorable. In U.P., criminals are fearless because the government’s priorities are misplaced...The incident fully exposes the hollowness of the government’s claims on law and order and women safety. The criminals are fearless because of whitewash that the government does in heinous crimes like that of Hathras and others. The U.P. government must improve its policies, working and priorities”.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said: “The incident of abduction and murder of two Dalit girls under Nighasan police station area and their father’s allegation that post-mortem examination was carried out without family’s consent are very serious...The incident is a heinous repetition of murder case of ‘daughter of Hathras’ after the farmers in Lakhimpur.”

Uttar Pradesh Congress inchrage Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in two tweets called the incident heartrending saying: “...Just by giving fake news and advertisements in newspapers on a daily basis doesn’t imporve law and order. Why are heinous crimes against women are rising in U.P., when will the government wake up?”

Rahstriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary wrote in Hindi: “Yet again Lakhimpur Kheri has brought tears. Such heinous crimes shake us up and put the society to shame.”

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet, said: “Openly two minor sisters were abducted in Lakhimpur and later were killed after rape. Such incidents shake us up. But women safety cannot be expected from those who get rapists freed and felicitate them. We must create a safe environment for our sisters and daughters in the country.”

Calling the incident unfortunate and heartrending, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav wrote: “...Such incidents raise a big question mark over the state’s law and order. The government must take the toughest action against the guilty”. Flaying the incident, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh wrote on his twitter handle: “...The incident is exposing the ‘Beti Bachao’ slogan of Adityanath ji”.

Govt with victims’ family, Oppn shouldn’t do politics: Dy CMs

Asking the Opposition to not indulge in politics over the Kheri incident, deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya in their tweets said justice will be done.

Pathak in a tweet in Hindi said: “The murder of two minor sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri is unfortunate and sad. My condolences to the victims’ family. All the accused are being arrested and a case under POCSO Act is being filed against them. The state government is with the victims’ family.” Maurya in his tweet said: “...the police action is on. The government is with the victims’ family. Devoid of issues, the Opposition shouldn’t engage in politics over the incident.”