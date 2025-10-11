Land freed from mafia being used to build homes for poor: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the government’s decisive action against the land mafia as he handed over keys to newly built flats to 160 underprivileged families at the high-rise Palm Paradise complex near the Deoria Bypass in Gorakhpur. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Gorakhpur on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

The allotment included 80 flats for economically weaker section (EWS) and 80 for low income group (LIG) families.

“Last year in Prayagraj, 76 flats were built on land freed from mafia encroachment. Similarly, in Lucknow, land reclaimed from the mafia has been used to build homes for the poor. From now on, in Uttar Pradesh, the mansions of the mafia will make way for houses of the poor,” he said.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 50 development projects worth ₹118 crore and planted a sapling on the occasion.

“Every family dreams of having a roof over their head. Today, 160 families are receiving this auspicious Diwali gift. It is a moment of immense happiness. With an average of five to six members per family, nearly 700 to 800 people will benefit directly. A house is not just a shelter; it is a life-changing milestone,” he added.

He emphasised that the housing allotment process was completely transparent.

“Under the GDA (Gorakhpur Development Authority) scheme, 40 displaced families were given priority, while 120 families were selected through a lottery. Out of more than 9,000 applicants, these families are truly fortunate. The development authority must now accelerate the process for other deserving applicants,” he said.

Praising the location, Adityanath noted the complex’s excellent connectivity to Ramgarh Lake, the zoo, and Khorabar, and suggested forming housing committees to ensure proper maintenance of high-rise buildings, including elevators and other facilities.

He recalled previous GDA projects such as Gorakh Enclave, Rapti Nagar, and Patrakar Puram and assured that special housing schemes would continue to be introduced for all sections of society, including the poor, street vendors, labourers, journalists, lawyers, doctors, teachers and traders.

He also stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, over the past 11 years, four crore poor families across India have received free homes.

“In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 60 lakh poor families now have their own houses. With good intentions, come good results. When people choose a good government, development reaches even the poorest,” he said.

The event was also attended by Gorakhpur zila panchayat chairperson Sadhna Singh, mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Bipin Singh and other dignitaries.

Redressing public grievances government’s top priority: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple complex on Friday morning, where he met over 200 attendees and assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

“Don’t worry, every problem will be resolved. Providing relief to every victim is the government’s foremost priority,” he said.

He directed officials to handle each complaint with sensitivity and ensure a timely, transparent, and fair resolution.

A large number of women were among the attendees. Handing over their applications to the officials concerned, the chief minister emphasised that every case must be dealt with diligence and impartiality.

He also instructed strict legal action in cases related to land grabbing and ordered that persistent grievances be investigated thoroughly to determine accountability.

Many visitors sought financial assistance for medical treatment. He assured them that lack of funds would not hinder their care. He directed officials to immediately prepare and submit hospital estimates so that financial aid could be released swiftly from the chief minister’s discretionary fund.

During the interaction, Yogi also expressed his affection for children accompanying their families, and distributed chocolates.